



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A dare led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man who walked onto the field during a Pirates game.

In the top of the sixth inning during Sunday’s Pirates game against the Phillies at PNC Park, a fan jumped onto the field and attempted to shake Phillies infielder Brad Miller’s hand.

The man came from the third-base side and walked toward Miller, who was at the plate at the time.

And folks, this is how you end up spending the rest of the afternoon in jail….. pic.twitter.com/GfqmrD8Evp — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) July 21, 2019

Police have only identified the man as a 24-year-old from Central Pennsylvania.

In the police report, the man told police he did it because a friend “dared him to.”

“The person entered the field of play and was placed under arrest,” the Pirates said in a statement. “It is a police matter.”

The Pirates declined to be interviewed for this story.

Per policy, the incident was not shown on the AT&T SportsNet broadcast.