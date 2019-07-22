



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready for your first look at Tom Hanks in action as legendary Pittsburgher, Fred Rogers?

The first trailer for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is finally out.

The movie stars Hanks and Matthew Rhys, and tells the story of the real-life friendship between Rogers and a journalist who wrote a profile piece on him in 1998.

As Hanks says in the trailer, “Hello neighbor.”

RELATED STORIES:

The trailer starts out with Hanks making the iconic Mister Rogers’ move of throwing his shoe into the air, and then there is a beautiful shot of the Pittsburgh skyline.

By the end, it shows Hanks and Rhys on a subway car when some children yell to them, “Hey, Mr. Rogers…” and sing the opening song to the children’s show.

Watch the full trailer here:

The movie was primarily shot in Pittsburgh.

It is set for release on Nov. 22, 2019.