



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A man robbed a gas station, ran off with a cash register and broke into a house during an alleged crime spree.

State troopers say 51-year-old Anthony Gillingham Jr. showed up to the Marathon gas station in New Stanton late last week.

When he arrived, Gillingham demanded the wallet of a man and grabbed his arm. The man pulled away and ran into the gas station, followed by Gillingham, who forced the man over the counter.

Gillingham, dressed in all black, grabbed the cash register and ran off to 103 Shelton Drive, police said.

A neighbor spotted Gillingham on the porch and confronted him. Police said Gillingham beat up the neighbor.

Gillingham — armed with a pistol — broke into the house on Shelton Drive, but the resident pinned Gillingham on the ground and kept him there for several minutes, police said.

Troopers arrived and took Gillingham into custody. He is in the Westmoreland County Jail, charged with aggravated assault, robbery and weapon charges.

“It was something out of the wild west,” Trooper Stephen Limani of the Pennsylvania State Police said.

Police said no one sustained any long-term injuries.