By Meghan Schiller
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Pittsburgh News, Sexual Abuse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are actively searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a girl several years ago.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 61-year-old James Jones.

(Source: Allegheny County)

Police say the girl, who is now 17-years-old, wrote about the alleged abuse in a practice essay for college.

She said she was just 6 at the time of the alleged abuse.

The girl said when she first told an adult about the alleged abuse, Jones beat her and allegedly told her to “stop lying.”

He is facing several felony charges including aggravated indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Meghan Schiller

