Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department has ordered a popular Oakland pizzeria to close for various health code violations.
Azimers Pizza Place on Atwood Street was ordered closed after an inspection on Friday.
Inspectors found the following items stored at unsafe temperatures: shredded cheese, cut tomatoes, sausage, and mushrooms, crab-white fish blend and cooked burgers.
The walk-in cooler is broken and maintaining an ambient air temperature of 70 degrees. A case of eggs had to be discarded because they were not properly refrigerated.
