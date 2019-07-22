



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Jefferson County man was caught carrying a loaded handgun at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration announced that its officers stopped the Brockway man at the checkpoint on Sunday after they spotted the .45 caliber gun with 10 bullets in his carry-on bag.

Allegheny County Police responded to the scene, confiscated the firearm and detained the man for questioning. His name and age have not been released.

This marks the 21st gun located by TSA at the airport checkpoint so far this year. In 2018, TSA officers caught 34 firearms, officials stated.

A few days ago, on July 17, a Dayton man was stopped at the local airport with a 9mm handgun. Police said he claimed to have forgotten the gun was in his bag.

Nationwide last year, a total of 4,239 firearms were found in carry-on bags at airport checkpoints, which is an approximate 7 percent increase from the previous year, according to the TSA.

Officials wish to remind the public that anyone who brings a firearm to the checkpoint is subject to possible criminal charges.