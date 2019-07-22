PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone who can help solve the case of who tied firecrackers to a cat’s front paw.

PETA said they are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the person who rubber-banded firecrackers to a cat’s front paw, blowing it off.

The cat, now known as Pickles, had to have her leg amputated because the wound was infected and infested with maggots.

She was found on Highland Avenue in McKees Rocks.

“There’s at least one dangerous person at large, and it’s urgent that anyone with information about this violent crime speak up before someone else gets hurt,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien in a press release.

After having her leg amputated, the Humane Animal Rescue says, “Pickles is recovering like a champ.”

Since posting Pickles’ story to Facebook, hundreds of phone calls and messages on social media have been coming into the Humane Animal Rescue, all wanting to adopt Pickles.

And now, those calls are answered as Pickles’ adoption application is posted online.

The adoptions team will look at qualified applicants and choose one at random so Pickles can find her forever home.