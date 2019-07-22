  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– ACC Football Media Days are over, and now the conference makes the push to the 2019 season.

Pitt, who was the ACC Costal Division Champion last season, is projected to finish 4th this season, according to the preseason poll.

“Pitt Football predicted to finish 4th in the Coastal Division. What do you guys think?
Preseason rankings according to Media covering the @theACC”

The Panthers are slated to finish behind Virginia, Miami and Virginia Tech in the division, while Pitt received eight first-place votes.

In the Atlantic Division, Clemson is selected first, with 171 of 173 first place votes. The Tigers are also the favorite to win the ACC Championship once again.

