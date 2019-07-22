



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Flash flooding was an issue yesterday afternoon into the evening hours and the set-up will be similar today.

The big difference will be in cloud cover, with clouds likely keeping temperatures in the 70s for highs. That’s crazy for temperatures to be expected to remain below 80 degrees with the warm air mass in place, but that is what all data is showing.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is leaning on the high side of temperatures due to small breaks in clouds. That being said, we only hit 90 degrees once over this “hot spell.” Smiley says it is very difficult for Pittsburgh to hit the 90 degree mark.

High humidity values effectively squashed the chances for seeing temps reaching past 90 degrees, along with cloud cover and rain.

Humidity levels will remain high today with downpours once again possible as we head into the afternoon.

There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for much of the area through 2 p.m. due to a shortwave trough passing by. We’ll watch closely for any storms firing off of it.

A cold front passes by this afternoon with more comfortable conditions moving in for Tuesday.

