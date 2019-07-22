  • KDKA TVOn Air

LOWER BURREL, Pa. (KDKA)– The Lower Burrell Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a Walgreens armed robbery.

The incident occurred at Walgreens on Friday, July 19, around 3:44 p.m., on Greensburg Road.

Police say the suspect was a Caucasian male. The man was reportedly wearing a light-colored hat with dark sunglasses and a dark t-shirt with pants.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect had a tall, thin build with a ponytail, mustache, and possible goatee.

Lower Burrell Police ask that anyone with information about the suspect to call 724-339-4287.

