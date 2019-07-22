



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Slain Pittsburgh Officer Calvin Hall’s family spoke to the press for the first time today.

As visitation continued all afternoon in Oakland, a suspect was officially charged in Officer Hall’s murder.

Just shortly before 4 p.m., the police chief, the public safety director and major crimes commander personally informed Officer Hall’s family about the charges filed against Christian Bey.

Officer Hall’s sister Eugenia Hall Miller was flanked by her parents, her brother and Hall’s fiance as she addressed the press today.

Speaking on behalf of her family, she said:

“We are overjoyed that the suspect has been arrested and has been charged with the murder of my brother, Officer Calvin Hall. There are no amounts of words I can say to comfort my mother. Her heart has been ripped out of her, and I have to watch her suffer every day for the loss of her son. To the coward that shot my brother in the back and killed him, may God have mercy on your soul.

Police say Officer Hall was unarmed and off-duty at the time of the shooting. He was shot at close range three times in the back, reportedly as he was trying to break up a fight.

Police say they have now charged Christian Bey on Monday with criminal homicide in connection with the fallen officer’s death.

