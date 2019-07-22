



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Fan and Entercom Pittsburgh will continue to hold on the flagship rights to Pitt Football and Men’s Basketball for the foreseeable future.

The station and school made the joint announcement Monday morning.

“HAIL TO PITT: We are happy to announce we will continue to be the broadcast home of @Pitt_FB @Pitt_MBB for years to come!”

HAIL TO PITT: We are happy to announce we will continue to be the broadcast home of @Pitt_FB @Pitt_MBB for years to come! https://t.co/39I1Rzg3P9 — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) July 22, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Fan will continue to provide fans play-by-play of each Football and Men’s Basketball contest as well as pre and postgame shows for each event. The coaches shows featuring Pat Narduzzi and Jeff Capel will be back on The Fan, and two new programs will be thrown into the mix moving forward as well. “The Panther Insider” will be a weekly program on 93.7 while “The Heather Lyke Show” will debut and run weekly on Newsradio 1020 KDKA.

The Fan has been the flagship station for Pitt Athletics since the 2010-11 season.

“Entercom Pittsburgh has been an outstanding partner for Pitt Athletics and our new agreement reflects the exciting collaborations we will be launching this fall,” said Athletic Director Heather Lyke. “In addition to football and basketball game broadcasts, we are especially enthusiastic about new supplementary programming that will put a spotlight on the entire Pitt sports scene. The Panthers will receive unprecedented coverage on 93.7 The Fan as well as on Entercom’s three additional Pittsburgh stations. This partnership is a huge win for Pitt fans who will enjoy comprehensive coverage 12 months a year.”