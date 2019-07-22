PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s newest little pickles are getting ready for the city’s Picklesburgh celebration.
The staff at the nursery at Magee-Women’s Hospital at UPMC dressed all the newborns up as “little gherkins.”
These little gherkins are “pickled” to be here! #picklesburgh pic.twitter.com/Y3AZnHMdtv
— UPMC (@UPMC) July 22, 2019
The babies had shirts that read “Special Dill-ivery” and green blankets and hats to keep them warm.
There was also a Picklesburgh balloon and a cute “Pickled To Be Here” sign.
We’re dill-lighted to be here with @downtownpitt to celebrate #Picklesburgh! pic.twitter.com/TQ5emeVsL0
— UPMC (@UPMC) July 22, 2019
The Downtown Pittsburgh Partnership said in a tweet: “We’re relishing the opportunity to welcome this special dill-ivery of the newest Lil’ Gherkins to Picklesburgh with UPMC.”
We’re relishing the opportunity to welcome this special dill-ivery of the newest Lil Gherkins to #Picklesburgh with @UPMC! pic.twitter.com/3xwbfuOy88
— Downtown Pittsburgh (@DowntownPitt) July 22, 2019
Picklesburgh kicks off Friday, and runs all weekend, July 26-28, on the Roberto Clemente Bridge.
