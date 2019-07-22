  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Picklesburgh, Pittsburgh News, UPMC Magee Womens Hospital


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s newest little pickles are getting ready for the city’s Picklesburgh celebration.

The staff at the nursery at Magee-Women’s Hospital at UPMC dressed all the newborns up as “little gherkins.”

The babies had shirts that read “Special Dill-ivery” and green blankets and hats to keep them warm.

There was also a Picklesburgh balloon and a cute “Pickled To Be Here” sign.

The Downtown Pittsburgh Partnership said in a tweet: “We’re relishing the opportunity to welcome this special dill-ivery of the newest Lil’ Gherkins to Picklesburgh with UPMC.”

Picklesburgh kicks off Friday, and runs all weekend, July 26-28, on the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

