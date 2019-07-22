  • KDKA TVOn Air

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA)– If you recently played the Match 6 Lotto, check your ticket, you may be a winner.

Officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery say a winning Match 6 lottery ticket, worth $4.1 million, was sold right in Allegheny County.

On Friday, July 19, a lucky player matched all six winning numbers to win the jackpot prize of $4,150,025.

Those numbers were: 25-32-34-36-47-48

The winning ticket was sold at the Mifflin Social Club at 4025 Irene St., West Mifflin.

The Mifflin Social Club will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket must be validated and the prize must be claimed before the winner’s identity can be released.

