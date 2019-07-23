Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mosquito spraying is set for parts of Beaver County to reduce the risk of the West Nile virus being transmitted.
The DEP says it will be spraying in North Sewickley Township, Franklin Township and New Galilee Borough tomorrow, July 24.
The pesticide that will be sprayed is what the DEP calls a reduced-risk pesticide registered with the EPA.
They say the pesticide is diluted with water and designed to quickly kill mosquitos and control the adult population.
The work will start late in the evening from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., focusing on the following areas:
- Franklin Township — along Lend Street, Sherwood Drive, Bernadette Street, Lakeview Road, portions of Old Furnace Rd between South Camp Run Rd and Lakeview Rd and along Jenny Lane and Pappy Lane
- North Sewickley Township — in the area of Country Club Drive, Rustic Park Road, Lee Road, Pullman Station and Aqua Drive
- New Galilee Borough — between Pennsylvania Avenue and Maple Street
You must log in to post a comment.