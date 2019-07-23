Comments
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — An Aliquippa man was Life-Flighted to the hospital after a stabbing in Beaver County.
Dewayne Johnson, 37, was stabbed in the back and flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on Monday, according to a police report.
Johnson, of Aliquippa, is in stable condition.
The report said authorities were requested at 9:42 p.m. to investigate a stabbing that allegedly occurred on the 300 block of Franklin Ave.
No further information was provided in the report.
