ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — An Aliquippa man was Life-Flighted to the hospital after a stabbing in Beaver County.

Dewayne Johnson, 37, was stabbed in the back and flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on Monday, according to a police report.

Johnson, of Aliquippa, is in stable condition.

The report said authorities were requested at 9:42 p.m. to investigate a stabbing that allegedly occurred on the 300 block of Franklin Ave.

No further information was provided in the report.

