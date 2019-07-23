



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fifth Avenue was a long stream of blue and red flashing lights as fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall’s procession rolled past.

You heard the low rumble of the bike units first, the vanguard of the tragic pageantry of a fallen officer’s funeral in western Pa.

The city of Pittsburgh has been here before on too many occasions.

This time, it was fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall’s patrol unit that preceded the hearse carrying the 36-year-old hero’s body, his family next in line.

Squad cars from various municipalities, cities and agencies were in line, all backing a brother officer most probably didn’t know, but that didn’t matter.

All that mattered were that the cops were there for Calvin Hall and his family because that’s what cops do — they protect the community and have one another’s backs.

Finally, an interesting coincidence: the procession rolled past the Third Presbyterian Church.

That’s where another Pittsburgh hero Fred Rogers was ordained as a minister.

And if we are to believe there’s something more after this life, perhaps it’s a kind gray-haired man in a sweater welcoming a good police officer with a warm smile to his new neighborhood to patrol in peace.

Fred Rogers told this story once: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”

Officer Calvin Hall was one of those helpers.