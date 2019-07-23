FINAL FAREWELL:Funeral For Fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Fayette County first responders lost approximately $175,000 in equipment after severe flooding tore through the area.

In a Facebook post, they shared images of the extensive damage.

One photo showed an ambulance submerged in water.

Other photos show muddy equipment and the interior of vehicles destroyed with rain water and more mud.

In their post, they say they’ve been asked about the condition of their crew. “First and foremost the crew is fine,” the say.

But, “the ambulance and most equipment is a total loss of approximately $175,000.”

