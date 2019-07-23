PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–“I never left his room. When Calvin died in front of my face, I could not believe it. I lost my partner, and I lost my brother.”

Trying to hold back tears, Officer Reggie Eiland paid an emotional and poignant tribute to his partner, Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall at Hall’s funeral at Soldiers and Sailors Hall.

Eiland said he learned about Officer Hall’s shooting while he was three hours away at a bachelor party.

“At 5:22 a.m., I called Sergeant Lewis. He said Cal was shot multiple times and was in critical condition. I immediately rushed home from the bachelor party and went to the hospital from that, from that moment on Calvin succumbed on July 17, I was at the hospital day and night by his side. I never left his room. When Calvin died in front of my face, I could not believe it. I lost my partner, and I lost my brother.”

Eiland recounted not being able to eat, not being able to sleep, and having mood swings after his partner’s death.

“It’s not fair that someone took his life away from us, but I set up here in front of you crying. I’m here to say that Calvin’s legacy does not end here. His legacy continues and we must make sure of that.”

Eiland said when he first learned he was being paired up with Hall, he wasn’t happy, wondering “what punishment did I deserve to get the old guy to ride with me?”

They soon formed a strong bond.

“When you get a new partner that you’ve never worked with, you have to test them out to see how they are. And that was what I was determined to do,” said Eiland.

“If you cannont hang with me I was going to have a one-on-one converstation with Sergeant tell him he cannot be my partner anymore.”

Of course, that conversation never happened because “he remained my partner from that day on. Once we stepped into that car together we clicked.”

In closing remarks, Eiland said “Today, we shall mourn no more but instead celebrate the life that Calvin lived. Even though it was cut short by a cowardly act, we need to stand strong as one.”