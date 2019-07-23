Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A standout special-teams performer for the Pittsburgh football team earned all-conference honors.
Maurice Ffrench was selected to the 2019 Preseason All-ACC Football team as a specialist, announced Tuesday by the conference. The honors were selected by credentialed media members at the conference’s media day.
Ffrench led the ACC in kickoff return touchdowns (two) and kickoff return average (27.4 yards) a season ago. He was a 2018 honorable mention All-ACC selection following the 2018 campaign.
The senior was also named to the 2019 watch list for the Maxwell Award, which honors Division I’s top players.
