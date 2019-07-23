Comments
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Several first responders worked together to extricate a person trapped in a car — a rescue operation that took more than an hour.
Murrysville Medic One posted on Facebook that multiple medics units responded to Route 380 this morning east of Greensburg Road.
The first person on the scene, an off-duty medic, confirmed injuries and heavy entrapment, according to the post.
“Rescue personnel from Washington Twp VFD, Sardis VFD and Upper Burrell VFD did a fantastic job with planning and executing the rescue operations,” the Facebook post says.
The post also thanks a Monroeville medic who delivered blood to the scene.
