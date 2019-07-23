HARRISBURGH (DKDKA) — PennDOT wants your input on traffic safety and driving behaviors.
The agency announced Tuesday its annual online Highway Safety Survey is open.
PennDOT will use the feedback to better understand the public’s attitude and actions on driving, the agency said.
The survey is available until Aug. 12 and takes about five minutes to complete, PennDOT said. All responses are anonymous.
“Safety remains our top priority and we are grateful for the public’s continued engagement in making our roadways safer,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards said in a release. “The results from this annual survey help us gauge participants’ attitudes on highway safety and allow us to adjust our safety activities as we work to reduce crashes and fatalities.”
The survey can be found here.
