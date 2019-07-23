



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers will say a final goodbye today to fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall.

Officer Hall, 36, died last week, days after being shot while off-duty in Homewood.

Visitation was held Monday at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland.

This morning, police and law enforcement from around our region and across the country have gathered on Pittsburgh’s North Shore for a procession to Oakland. Find the road closures here.

The procession route from Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall to The Homewood Cemetery will be Fifth Ave, to Penn Ave, to S Dallas Ave. — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) July 23, 2019

They’ll head to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall where the funeral will begin around 11 a.m.

Police say Officer Hall was unarmed and off-duty at the time of the shooting. He was shot at close range three times in the back, reportedly as he was trying to break up a fight.

Chief Scott Schubert said there’s a lot of evidence that shows he was likely “acting under the color of the law” at the time of the shooting.

On Monday, police filed formal charges against Christian Bey, who was named as a person of interest in the case last week.

Bey is facing criminal homicide charges and has a long criminal history prior to the shooting.

“I just want to take this time to thank the City of Pittsburgh for working hard, and showing love and support for our entire family, to all the detectives that worked hard to solve this case. We are overjoyed that the suspect has been arrested and has been charged with the murder of my brother, Officer Calvin Hall,” said Officer Hall’s sister, Eugenia Hall Miller.

Hall was on his way to earning a degree in criminal justice from Point Park University when he was killed. Before his time with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, he worked for the university’s campus police and in Braddock.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on Officer Hall’s funeral.