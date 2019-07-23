



ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police have swarmed a shopping center in Ross Township following a police-involved shooting this afternoon.

Sources say the shooting happened outside the Big Lots store at Northland Plaza on McKnight Road in the North Hills.

Shooting At Shopping Center

According to sources, the suspect has been killed and an undercover agent was shot twice. The law enforcement officer may be a part of the state Attorney General’s Narcotics Unit, sources say.

The undercover agent may have been conducting an undercover sting operation.

“I heard four rapid gun shots, and then screaming,” Jason Kauffman told KDKA.

Very active scene at McKnight Northland Plaza in Ross Twp. Sources tell @AndySheehankdka that an undercover agent with the state attorney general’s office was shot. Injuries are not life threatening, suspect is dead. SUV and sedan in parking lot with bullet holes @KDKA for more. pic.twitter.com/QuSNx5OmWo — PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) July 23, 2019

Sources say the suspect fired shots, hitting one of the agents. A second agent then returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect.

The undercover agent was taken to Allegheny General Hospital. He is in stable condition and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The Office of the Attorney General’s Office released this statement on the incident:

“The OAG officer involved in today’s shooting was shot twice and is in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries. This incident occurred during an operation by our Bureau of Narcotics Investigations. The Attorney General plans to travel to Allegheny County to visit with the officer and his family.”

People shopping inside the store at the time of the shooting describe terrifying moments of chaos.

“I was in the store checking out, and I heard, ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,’ and first I thought it was fireworks, and then one of the cashiers said, ‘That’s not fireworks, those are shots being fired.'” I immediately started turning around, running away,” witness Mary Schubring said. “There was a mother with three young children near me. She started following me, I was running to the back of the store. I ran into another customer, who I said, ‘There’s shots fired.’ So the group of us all ran into the warehouse and tried to find somewhere to hide. We ran into the locker room. In the locker room, we barricaded ourselves in, we moved the refrigerator across the room and put it against the door, we moved large lockers against the door.”

Police are expected to be on the scene for hours.

The FBI has offered assistance in the investigation.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro is expected to visit the officer.

