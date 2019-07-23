Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in East Pittsburgh.
KDKA’s Rachele Mongiovi reports that she’s hearing about multiple people shot.
#BREAKING: State Police are investigating a reported shooting in East Pittsburgh in the 500 block of Franklin Street. We’re hearing multiple people shot. Stay tuned to @KDKA for updates. pic.twitter.com/MdtAl3KyPf
— Rachele Mongiovi (@4RacheleM) July 24, 2019
Just before 9 p.m., police and EMS activity was confirmed by 911 at the 500 block of Franklin Street In East Pittsburgh.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.