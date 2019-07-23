



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Tennessee man was stopped at the Pittsburgh International Airport with a loaded gun.

Officials said the man was caught with the loaded 9-millimeter on Tuesday in his carry-on bag. The gun, loaded with two bullets, was stopped by TSA agents at a checkpoint.

The man was detained for questioning, and his firerarm was confiscated, authorities said.

It was TSA’s second gun stoppage at the airport in as many days after a Pennsylvania man was caught with a loaded gun on Sunday.

Tuesday’s incident is the 22nd gun stopped at the airport this calendar year. Thirty-four firearms were stopped at the airport’s checkpoints in 2018, TSA said.