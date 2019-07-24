  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fans now have a chance to win a unique piece of art created by Sidney Crosby’s skates on the ice.

Crosby partnered with CCM Hockey to make a portrait of Crosby’s footwork while he skated. A microchip was inserted into the skates that tracked his movement, which was recorded on a canvas by a paint gun. Crosby signed the finished piece as well.

“Sidney Crosby is an artist on his edges. Want to win his autographed masterpiece, courtesy of @CCMHockey? Show us what you’ve got! Upload your own Penguins-themed design for a chance to win his signed painting.”

Fans can win the signed Crosby portrait by submitting a Penguins themed design online. The deadline for submission is Friday, August 2nd at 12:00 p.m. The winner will be announced on August 9th. Finalists will be selected by a panel of judges.

