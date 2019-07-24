Comments
MCKEESPORT, Pa.(KDKA) — Police are offering a reward for information about a deadly shooting in McKeesport.
Police said Delquay James of the North Side was shot several times at Beacon and Hazel Streets earlier this month. He was found face down on the sidewalk and pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said the investigation revealed that witnesses saw a group of males standing near a dark sedan. The group was then seen walking toward Hazel Street and gunshots were heard.
Police said a dark-colored sedan was seen fleeing the area and numerous shell casings were recovered from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip-Line at 1-833-TIPS.
Information could be worth up to $1,000.
