



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh will be coming back to Pittsburgh this July.

The signature program, hosted by Call to Care, Inc., will take place on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27 at the PPG Paints Area.

This two-day clinic will be serving people in the greater Pittsburgh area who do not have access to dental work or can’t afford dental insurance.

All provided services are free of charge by local volunteers and dental professionals, on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached.

Guests can come at any time between 6 a.m.-7 p.m on both Friday and Saturday.

Treatments offered will include diagnosis by a dentist, minor restorative fillings, extractions, and cleanings.

Call to Care says,” we will connect patients to the agencies that are available for further treatment in our community and educate them on the importance of good oral health.”