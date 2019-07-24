



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to reports, Keone Kela was suspended for two games this week because of an altercation with a Pirates staff member.

Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette reported the news from a source Tuesday night.

“Initially, the Pirates gave limited details about the circumstances behind Kela’s suspension, but as @TBrownYahoo said Kela got into an altercation with a team employee & it led to his suspension. The Pirates are expecting Kela to be active tomorrow.”

Initially, the MLB Players Association was investigating the suspension, but will not take any action. Kela is expected to activated for Wednesday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Kela has been on the Injured List since May 12th with shoulder inflammation. He was recently on a rehab stint with AAA-Indianapolis to make his way back to the MLB club.

