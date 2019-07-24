



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Two Pirates pitchers are reportedly on the block ahead of the July 31st MLB Trade Deadline.

According to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic, both starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and reliever Keone Kela could be trade pieces for the Bucs heading into next week.

Lyles, who started off the season hot, was injured for a time and has not looked as good as he did at the beginning of the season. The veteran holds a 4.91 ERA and 87 strikeouts over 80.2 innings this season.

Meanwhile, Kela did not have the greatest start to the season, and has been on the shelf with shoulder inflammation since May 12th. Kela was prepared to return to the club earlier this week, but a two-game suspension delayed that process. Kela reportedly found himself in an altercation with a Pirates employee. He is expected to return to game action Wednesday night.