ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) — Two years after a 27-year-old man died of a drug overdose, police arrested his suspected drug dealer.

Melanie Sphar was taken into custody Wednesday evening by the Elizabeth Borough Police Department and is facing a number of felony charges, including drug delivery resulting in death.

The Allegheny County Narcotics division filed the charges Tuesday for her alleged role in the death of Ryan Evans.

KDKA News was there on Wednesday when police officers escorted Sphar into a cop car. Sphar was silent when asked if she had anything to say to Evans’ family.

Evans’ mother told KDKA she has been praying for this day to come and is thankful an arrest has finally been made.

“A lot of anger that it took this long,” Evans’ mom Netta Goodrich said. “Everyday I post on Facebook, ‘Justice for Ryan’ and justice is finally here today. He was my youngest of three. He was smart, very handsome, athletic and he had a smile that would light up a room.”

Sphar remains behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail.