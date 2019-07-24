



NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania father fatally shot his teenage daughter’s boyfriend because he believed he had gotten her “hooked on drugs.”

New Castle Police say Michael D’Biagio is charged with homicide and aggravated assault in the death of 17-year-old Darren Jevcak on Friday. It’s not known if the 41-year-old Beaver Falls man has retained an attorney.

Authorities say D’Biagio shot Jevcak several times outside a pizza shop where Jevcak worked as a delivery driver.

They say he told witnesses that Jevcak had gotten his daughter hooked on cocaine and “this is what drug dealers get.”

“The dad suspected they were using drugs, I believe, with a group of friends, and then he stated he came up here to talk to him,” said New Castle Police Chief Robert Salem.

When police arrived at the scene, D’Biagio surrendered peacefully and was taken to the Lawrence County Jail.

He is charged with criminal homicide.

“He was protecting his daughter, but he was doing anything but,” said Chief Salem. “Now he’s not going to be with his daughter anymore. He tore up two families for nothing. It’s senseless.”

New Castle police Chief Robert Salem has said there’s no evidence of Jevcak or D’Biagio’s daughter involved in drugs besides smoking marijuana at a party.

