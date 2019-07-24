FINAL FAREWELL:Funeral For Fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today marks the start of a new recycling program in the city of Pittsburgh.

The city will now collect electronic and hazardous waste twice a week.

The program was approved last year by Pittsburgh City Council and Mayor Bill Peduto.

You can drop off the items between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays at the facility along Railroad Street in the Strip District.

All drop-offs must be scheduled in advance by visiting ecsr.net/pittsburgh-recycling or by calling 814-425-7773.

Some fees apply for most items. For example, items like TVs and computers will be 40 cents per pound..

A full list of other items and fees are posted here.

