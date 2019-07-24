



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city of Pittsburgh has announced a first-of-its-kind initiative geared toward expanding sustainable transportation options in city neighborhoods.

The Pittsburgh Mobility Collective (PMC) organizes several mobility service providers into a unified group that offers last-mile connections to transit and transportation alternatives to driving your own car.

Officials say the PMC pilot will complement and expand access to mass transit services and Healthy Ride public bike share.

The PMC mobility “toolbox” will include 150 electrical pedal assist bicycles, expand car share, new carpool and shared ride services, multimodal trip planning built around existing mass transit service, up to 50 public curbside micromobility electric charging stations, and, when available in the Commonwealth, shared E-scooter vehicles, according to a city news release.

“This demonstration project is an opportunity to work with neighborhoods with limited transportation options and provide them with new urban mobility possibilities to support their economic mobility,” said Majestic Lane, chief equity officer and deputy chief of staff to Mayor William Peduto.

The new urban mobility services will be deployed after officials meet with local neighborhoods to develop trials. Community discussions regarding the first mobility trials are scheduled to take place later in the summer. Residents can take part in a survey to express their thoughts.

For more information, contact Karina Ricks at 412-255-2523 or via email at DOMI@pittsburghpa.gov. Additional details can also be found by visiting pittsburghpa.gov.