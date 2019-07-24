



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Authorities continue to investigate a shooting in East Pittsburgh that left two teenagers injured.

Police said the two teens were shot while they were sitting on the porch of a home on Franklin Street just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the arm and chest, and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg. They are expected to survive. Investigators believe the gunshots came from a passing vehicle.

“We believe it was targeted but we don’t know if those juveniles were the intended target because there were other individuals on the porch also,” said PA State Police Trooper Melinda Bondarenka.

Investigators were on scene for several hours gathering evidence. At least 17 evidence markers filled the street.

“There was just a resident that normally parks their vehicle on that street. It was unoccupied. It did have bullets that went into it. We have a vehicle in possession and are retrieving bullets from it,” Bondarenka said.

Plus, police believe the home where they were was also struck.

“There was also another residence that was struck with bullets, and there was some in the siding. We were able to retrieve them, and one did penetrate through a window and into a wall, and we retrieved that bullet too,” Bondarenka said.

People were home there too, but no one inside was hurt.

As for the suspect vehicle, police believe more than one person was inside when the shots were fired. Police are still looking for a suspect or suspects.

This is the second time in less than a week that police are investigating a shooting in East Pittsburgh. Over the weekend, a drive-by shooting sent bullets flying into a family’s home, narrowly missing them.