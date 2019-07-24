PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 43-year-old Plum woman faces forgery and several related charges stemming from her work at Research Underwriters.

Sharon Mink worked for the specialty insurance broker in Forest Hills as the controller from 2007-2017. She did payroll work and paid bills.

A criminal complaint filed by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office states that Mink misappropriated $319,000 for her own personal benefit between 2013 and 2017.

She allegedly used the money to pay for things like airline tickets, cruises, hotels, and high-priced items from Louis Vuitton and Gucci.

Mink resigned from Research Underwriters in February 2017. She reportedly walked out one day after telling her boss she was taking a smoke break.

She was hired the same month as a controller for the Sports and Exhibition Authority. Her online biography said among her responsibilities, she was in charge of SEA banking and cash management

She’s not accused of embezzling money from the Authority, but Pennsylvania Senator Wayne Fontana, the chairman of the Authority’s Board of Directors, told KDKA News on Wednesday night that auditors will be in the SEA offices in the David L Lawrence Convention Center on Thursday to check the financial records and reports to make certain Mink was not engaged in financial wrongdoing.

Mink is currently on unpaid leave from the Authority.