



HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Wolf Administration is hoping to make it easier for people to access state government services by consolidating ways for the public to contact agencies through what’s being called the Keystone Login.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced a “customer service transformation ” over the coming years that will include a single online portal for people to reach all state government services.

The streamlining will also apply to telephone contacts or in-person visits to state agencies.

The Keystone Login is currently an option for contacting Community and Economic Development, General Services, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and the Office of Administration.

The administration also plans to roll out a single phone number for people seeking services.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)