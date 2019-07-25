



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Steelers legend is offering some big opinions on the state of the Steelers now that the Antonio Brown era is over.

Terry Bradshaw joined CBS Sports’ Jim Rome on his podcast this week to discuss his former team, and he had a couple of takes that are causing some heads to turn.

The four-time Super Bowl Champion said the Steelers are going to be worst off without Antonio Brown’s services on the field, but he also said he is happy Brown is gone as well.

“I cannot stand divas. Can’t stand them,” Bradshaw said. “I don’t want to play with them. I don’t want anything to do with them. This game is too hard without my having to babysit and force plays to a guy just to keep him happy. If he cares about the football team, he’ll shut up. He will keep his mouth shut and play the game. That’s my thinking. I’m 70. I’m not 30 or 31. I’m 70. And that’s the kind of player I want to play with. I don’t want to play with a diva.”

Bradshaw continued to explain that times are not like they used to be when he played in the league.

“Today’s game is not like it was in the 70s”, Bradshaw said. “Players are not like they were in the 70s. Players now have money. With money comes a certain amount of what they think is power. And all of a sudden it’s about their brand, and all of a sudden it’s about their numbers. It’s not about winning. It’s never about winning. If you think it’s about winning, you’ve lost your mind. It’s about ‘where’s my money? Where’s my money? Where’s my money?’. And then when things aren’t going right in the game, they’re throwing garbage cans on the sideline. They’re pointing fingers, screaming and hollering.”

Plenty of Steelers fans would probably find a lot of similarity in their feelings to the Brown situation as Bradshaw did. Now, as Training Camp opens today, fans and former players alike do not have long to find out whether or not the team will be able to move forward without the All-Pro receiver.