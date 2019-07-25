CANTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Washington County man is at the hospital but facing several charges after police said he led state troopers on a mile-long chase through Canton Township, then crash into two homes..

Police said Akili Racheed Sutton, of Washington, Pennsylvania, crashed a brand new truck into several parked cars and then two homes along East Wayne Street.

Troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop and pull over the brand new GNC Sierra Denali after noticing it was missing a license plate. Troopers said that’s when Sutton tried to speed away.

The chase ended with a big crash.

The truck ripped down the front porch of the first home and then took out the entire front porch and corner of the second home. The contents of the bedroom inside, including clothes, furniture and a tanning bed were pushed into the hallway.

“The side of my house is crashed into, and it pushed the room into the hallway. Everything that was in my room, is in the hallway now,” homeowner Sharon Donley said.

The homeowner tells KDKA that Sutton hopped out of the truck and that police had to use a stun gun on him. The troopers handcuffed him down on the ground in the home’s flowerbed.

Troopers say Sutton has been charged with fleeing and eluding police, DUI and receiving stolen property.

He’s being treated for his injuries at the hospital.

Thankfully, no homeowners were injured.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.