



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nothing complements a Primanti sandwich like a pickle and a beer, and a new pickle beer rolls the two flavors into one drink.

The new “Almost Famous Pickle Beer,” which is a collaboration between East End Brewing and Primanti Bros. will hit Pittsburgh on Thursday, July 25 at the Primanti Bros. in Market Square.

“This is a pretty big dill,” says James Prezioso, the marketing manager of Primanti Bros., in a press release.

“A pickle and a beer have complemented the Primanti Bros. ‘Almost Famous’ sandwich for more than 80 years. With East End Brewing, we collaborated on a unique beer that celebrates the city and its heritage in a very cool way.”

To make this brew, 630 pounds of cucumbers, coriander, salt and dill were combined into a gose ale.

You can try out the “Almost Famous Pickle Beer” while supplies last at select Primanti locations as well as East End Brewing.

The new pickle beer comes just in time for Picklesburgh, Pittsburgh’s annual pickled theme festival.

You can find locations by vising the Primanti Bros. website.