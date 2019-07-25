Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a Port Authority bus this morning in the East Hills.
According to the Port Authority, the 77-Penn Hills bus was going inbound at Frankstown Road and Eymard Street around 8:45 a.m. when a vehicle hit it on the left side.
The bus was then pushed into a pole.
Port Authority officials say the four people injured were each taken to local hospitals. One to UPMC East, another to UPMC Presbyterian, the third to West Penn, and the last was taken to Children’s Hospital.
Their conditions have not been released.
Port Authority police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.