



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When you enter the Gateway Center T stop, you can’t help but notice two new electronic signs.

If you look closely, you can see exactly how many minutes until the Red or Blue Line hits the station.

Riders are all positive about the signs.

“I think they’re actually really helpful if your phone dies or you’re running late,” Sage Velasquez of the North Shore told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Thursday.

“If you don’t have your phone in your hand, you can look right there on the signs, and they’ll be able to let you know when they’re coming,” Velasquez added.

The Port Authority would not comment Thursday about these signs, waiting for a Port Authority of Allegheny County Board meeting on Friday before going public.

But both the Port Authority and CEO Katharine Kelleman tweeted about them.

Happy to bring this critical information to stations and stops. https://t.co/15XHuN1L8Q — Katharine Eagan Kelleman (@ms_eagan) July 25, 2019

“I like it,” T rider Paul Toma of Robinson said. “If it helps me get to my destination faster and quicker, albeit. Plus, it helps me know when the trains are coming.”

Port Authority officials warn that it may take a few weeks to get the timing accurate.

Riders heading to/from Allegheny, North Side and Gateway stations this afternoon may notice a new addition: Digital displays with realtime vehicle information… And they’ll soon be coming to rail and busway stations near you! Details coming soon. pic.twitter.com/fdvLIeQUVu — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) July 24, 2019

These new electronic signs are now up at three sites: Allegheny, North Side, and Gateway Center.

Watch for the signs to expand throughout the T in the months ahead.

The signs are the product of the company behind the user-friendly computer screens that allow you to click on a T or bus route and see exactly where it goes and when the various departures will occur.

Anita Reck of Baldwin said all the computer upgrades enhance the rider experience, but she was checking on the time accuracy.

“It said six minutes, so I’m waiting to see if the trolly comes in six minutes,” said Reck.

KDKA waited with her, and her T was right on time.