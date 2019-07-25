



BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA)– Out of the nearly 4,000 seniors in Butler County who qualify for food assistance, only about 300 take advantage of the program.

According to the Butler Eagle, senior citizens who don’t have cars, or don’t have enough money to pay for gas, have trouble getting to places like the food bank or the grocery store.

The county’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program provides a monthly food package for seniors in need.

Any person with low-income who is at least 60 years old is eligible for the program.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the packages include non-fat dry and evaporated milk, juice, grains, pasta, proteins, and canned fruits and vegetables.

To see if you’re eligible to apply call 800-468-2433, or email RA-fooddist@pa.gov.