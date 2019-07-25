Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 3-year-old child has been rushed to the hospital after falling from the window of a home in the Hill District.
The incident was reported after 2 p.m. along Watt Street.
According to emergency officials, the child was found on the ground.
Officials at the scene say the boy fell from a second-story window and was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment.
The child’s condition has not been released.
