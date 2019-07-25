HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Hill District, Local TV, Paul Martino, Pittsburgh News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 3-year-old child has been rushed to the hospital after falling from the window of a home in the Hill District.

The incident was reported after 2 p.m. along Watt Street.

According to emergency officials, the child was found on the ground.

Officials at the scene say the boy fell from a second-story window and was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The child’s condition has not been released.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments