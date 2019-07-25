PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Sixteen city employees were honored for improving city services by Mayor Bill Peduto and the Department of Innovation and Performance.

The workers completed Gold Belt certification for suggesting improvements in the delivery of city services, the city announced Thursday.

The release said the value of the estimated annual time-cost saving for the improvements is $197,000.

The certification is given to city employees who have completed a training workshop in process improvement and have applied those methods in their department, according to the release.

“The city of Pittsburgh has thousands of committed public servants who deliver critical services every day,” Department of Innovation and Performance Director Santiago Garces said in a release. “The Gold Belt program empowers our employees with tools to find more efficient ways of delivering those services. Their innovations streamline the work of the City so we can do more with less.”

Employees being recognized include: