



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a rough few weeks, Pickles the cat is getting a fresh start in a new home.

The cat had to have its leg amputated earlier this month after authorities say someone strapped a firework to her paw.

A couple found the 3-year-old cat badly injured in their Stowe Township yard.

“Her bones and her tendons were all exposed, she didn’t have any nails left. It was infested with maggots, so it was dead tissue. It was not going to be revitalized,” veterinarian Dr. Destiny Coleman said.

Since posting Pickles’ story to Facebook, hundreds of phone calls and messages on social media came into Humane Animal Rescue, all wanting to adopt Pickles.

After a few weeks recovery, the shelter says Pickles has been adopted by Scott and Megan, a couple from Shadyside.

They were picked at random from thousands of people who wanted to adopt the cat.

On Facebook, Humane Animal Rescue said: “We’re sure she’ll get all the extra love she deserves. Congrats Pickles!!”

PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information about who abused Pickles.