PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Steelers have extended head coach Mike Tomlin.

The team made the announcement Thursday afternoon. Tomlin is now signed through the 2021 season.

“We have signed Coach Tomlin to a one-year contract extension.”

July 25, 2019

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League,” team President Art Rooney II said. “We are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we pursue our goal of winning another championship.”

Tomlin is entering his 13th season as Steelers head coach in 2019. Tomlin has led Pittsburgh to six AFC North titles, most recently in 2017, and has guided the Steelers to the playoffs eight times, including two trips to the Super Bowl.