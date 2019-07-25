LATROBE (KDKA) — The 2019 NFL season officially begins with Training Camp, and the Steelers are arriving at St. Vincent College to start the journey.

With players like Antonio Brown gone, this camp arrival should be low-key compared to past years. But there still is a chance one or two players could make an elaborate entrance in 2019.

Keep along with us as we detail the player arrivals in Latrobe all afternoon.

11:35 a.m. Maurkice Pouncey first player to arrive

Maurkice Pouncey just arrived to camp @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Uycu3BXh7G — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) July 25, 2019

12:30 p.m. Ramon Foster arrives in all-black pickup truck

Ramon Foster has the best rims at camp @KDKA pic.twitter.com/CLUpxgyPQL — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) July 25, 2019

12:50 p.m. Joe Haden arrives in Penguins jersey

Joe Haden arrived wearing his Sidney Crosby jersey and carrying his helmet. #readyforwork @KDKA pic.twitter.com/liBMTjadXY — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) July 25, 2019

Joe Haden is optimistic about a contract extension. He told us “We’re working on it” @KDKA pic.twitter.com/wGe9iT7lAp — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) July 25, 2019

1:30 p.m. Cam Heyward arrives

Can Heyward is ready to get to work @KDKA pic.twitter.com/72oVXyGXlX — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) July 25, 2019

1:50 p.m. Ryan Switzer talks about heading to St. Vincent for the first time

Ryan Switzer 1st camp with the Steelers at St Vincent @KDKA pic.twitter.com/g9bGtnmubc — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) July 25, 2019

2:00 p.m. James Conner arrives for third training camp

James Conner is here. Arrived around 2:00 @KDKA

James Conner is here. Arrived around 2:00 @KDKA pic.twitter.com/kZ19Cwv6mI — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) July 25, 2019

