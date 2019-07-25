HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
LATROBE (KDKA) — The 2019 NFL season officially begins with Training Camp, and the Steelers are arriving at St. Vincent College to start the journey.

With players like Antonio Brown gone, this camp arrival should be low-key compared to past years. But there still is a chance one or two players could make an elaborate entrance in 2019.

Keep along with us as we detail the player arrivals in Latrobe all afternoon.

11:35 a.m. Maurkice Pouncey first player to arrive

“Maurkice Pouncey just arrived to camp @KDKA”

12:30 p.m. Ramon Foster arrives in all-black pickup truck

“Ramon Foster just arrived @KDKA”

“Ramon Foster has the best rims at camp @KDKA”

12:50 p.m. Joe Haden arrives in Penguins jersey

“Joe Haden arrived wearing his Sidney Crosby jersey and carrying his helmet. #readyforwork @KDKA”

“Joe Haden is optimistic about a contract extension. He told us “We’re working on it” @KDKA”

1:30 p.m. Cam Heyward arrives

“Cam Heyward is ready to get to work @KDKA”

1:50 p.m. Ryan Switzer talks about heading to St. Vincent for the first time

“Ryan Switzer 1st camp with the Steelers at St Vincent @KDKA”

2:00 p.m. James Conner arrives for third training camp

James Conner is here. Arrived around 2:00 @KDKA

“This is James Conner 3rd camp with the Steelers @KDKA”

