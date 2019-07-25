HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Weather, Ron Smiley


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A trough settled in yesterday, and as it pushed south, we saw a couple of weak thunderstorms develop.

In the wake of the trough, the weather today should be settled and picture perfect.

Highs will likely climb back into the 80s today with the rest of the week seeing temperatures slowly ticking up. Humidity levels are expected to be on the low side, below 65 degrees, through the weekend.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Scattered to widespread rain chances are set to return next week with showers throughout the day expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments