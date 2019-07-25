Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A trough settled in yesterday, and as it pushed south, we saw a couple of weak thunderstorms develop.
In the wake of the trough, the weather today should be settled and picture perfect.
Highs will likely climb back into the 80s today with the rest of the week seeing temperatures slowly ticking up. Humidity levels are expected to be on the low side, below 65 degrees, through the weekend.
Scattered to widespread rain chances are set to return next week with showers throughout the day expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.
